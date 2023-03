LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Republican Party Convention is scheduled to take place at 6:30 p.m. on March 16 at Adelio’s Restaurant.

There is no charge to attend the convention however those interested in becoming a delegate for the district and state Republican Party conventions are asked to pay $2 each in order to cover mail expenses.

Adelio’s is located at 111 W. Third St. in Lumberton.