Hundreds sampled chili during the Miller Lite North of the Border Chili Cookoff as part of the Rumba on the Lumber Saturday in downtown Lumberton.

Tim Little, of the Robeson County Partnership for Children, gives his teams chili a stir during the Miller Lite North of the Border Chili Cookoff as part of the Rumba on the Lumber. The Partnership’s tent was voted Best Decorated Booth.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office’s chili was voted People’s Choice during the Miller Lite North of the Border Chili Cookoff as part of the Rumba on the Lumber.

An impersonator of Michael Jackson took the stage at the Dick Taylor Plaza in Lumberton Saturday during the annual Rumba on the Lumber organized by the Robeson Road Runners.

Boone resident Michelle Ziegler was named the female winner of the 5k race at the Rumba on the Lumber with her time of 18 minutes and 16 seconds.

Matt Shock, of Boone, was the first the cross the finish line with a time of 16 minutes and 1 second, crowning him the overall male winner of the 5K race at the Rumba on the Lumber held Saturday.

The 5k runners are off to the finish at the annual Rumba on the Lumber festival held Saturday in downtown Lumberton. Thousands were anticipated to attend the event which included a chili cookoff, vendors and carnival rides.

LUMBERTON — The head of the Robeson County Road Runners is saying that organizers could not have asked for a better day to hold the annual Rumba on the Lumber festival in downtown Lumberton.

”This is the best weather that we’ve had that I can remember,” said Owen Thomas, president of the Robeson Road Runners, on Saturday. “I don’t know if we had record numbers but we had a great turnout.”

Skies were clear and temperatures stayed in the low to mid-70s at the festival complete with a 5K/10K race, chili cookoff, dozens of food and business vendors and kids zone complete with a rock wall, face painting and other carnival rides.

“You’re crossing your fingers up until the day of,” Thomas continued. “Between weather and people signing up, people participating, people getting involved, it’s one of those things where it comes together every year.”

This year’s Rumba began with Food Truck Extravaganza on Friday, a first for the Robeson Road Runners. The event gave attendees a headstart on entertainment and food prior to Saturday’s main event.

”We changed it up a little bit this year … We had a great turnout. We will likely be doing that going forward,” Thomas said.

Race results

During the early mourning hours, hundreds of runners could be seen warming up for the 5K, 10K and Family Fun Run, which the Rumba was centered around.

This year’s route, which snakes throughout Elm and Chestnut street was a little different due to construction in the Tanglewood area, “but that went really well,” Owen said.

Matt Shock, of Boone, was the first the cross the finish line with a time of 16:01, crowning him the overall male winner of the 5K race. Michelle Ziegler, also of Boone, was named the female winner of the 5k with her time of 18:16.

Joy Miller, of West Columbia, South Carolina, with a race time of 37:39, took the number one spot in the 10K race and Orinthal Striggles was the first male to cross the finish line in the 10K with a time of 37:20. Striggles is from Columbia, South Carolina.

Chili cookoff results

Over in Chilitown, participants heard live music while tasting chili from several organizations throughout Robeson County for the Miller Lite Chili Cookoff.

Remax Real-estate Exchange took home the Best Tasting Chili award while the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and their jailhouse chili was named the People’s Choice.

The Caddyshack-William Davis took home the Strangest Ingredient award as well as being dubbed the “Spiciest Chili.”

And, the Partnership for Children took home the “Most Creative Booth” award with their luau-themed tent.

Duck race

This year’s Rumba on the Lumber also featured a Lucky Duck Derby held by the Lumber River United Way at the Riverwalk.

The race featured rubber ducks floating across the Lumber River. Each duck was sponsored by an individual with proceeds benefiting Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Each duck ticket purchased resulted in 262 additional children enrolled in the program.

The winning duck belonged to Chris Locklear, who won a grand prize of $2,500.

Thomas said planning for the Rumba begins about six to eight months in advance and he thanks the sponsors for making it happen.

”We want to thank all the sponsors, everyone that helped put it on … we really appreciate all of the volunteers. We could not do this without the volunteers honestly. We could not do it without the people,” Thomas said.

