CRIME REPORT

ASSAULT: The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Jones Road, Pembroke; Mount Olive Church Road, Lumberton; Andersons Drive, Lumber Bridge; McDonald Road, Fairmont; Bullard Road, Maxton; Fergus Drive, Maxton; Riley Circle, Lumberton; Chicken Road, Rowland; Highway 710, Pembroke; Bowden Lane, Lumberton.

ARSON: An incident involving arson at Burnette Drive, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

BREAK-INS: The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Highway 74 West, Rowland; Harrill Road, Lumberton; Prospect Road, Pembroke; Highway 301 North, St Pauls; Arnetha Road, Fairmont; Winston Road, Maxton.

DISCHARGING FIREARM: An incident involving discharging a firearm into occupied property at Henry Berry Road, Rowland was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY: The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Centerville Church Road, Fairmont; Himark Road, Shannon; Buckhorn Road, Parkton.

LARCENY OF A FIREARM: An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Union School Road, Rowland was reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: An incident involving larceny of a motor vehicle at Maggie Lane, Shannon was reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.