FAIRMONT — Though the grand opening isn’t planned for another month, Fairmont’s The Picnic is already attracting hungry customers.

It was around noon on March 6, a slightly cloudy, quintessential late-winter, early spring day on Fairmont’s brick main street, at the end of which sits Maurice Townsend’s barbecue restaurant.

“Right now we’re doing a soft opening,” Townsend said.

Townsend was there in person. He left not shortly after his visit with The Robesonian to see to some other business. He has plenty to attend to in the former tobacco town. There’s a large sign near an elevated stage advertising Townsend’s other job as a Realtor.

Townsend said he also works as a engineer, adding he also works as a Realtor in both North Carolina and South Carolina. He has other properties in Fairmont and aspirations for those, too.

“My plan, my hope, is to put a seafood restaurant in the fourth location,” Townsend said about his properties.

The Picnic is open to the air, sitting where half the Fairmont Department Store once did, and one side of the store is still raw brick. Lights have been attached to the wall, and the unlit strands hang over The Picnic like a canopy.

The grand opening of The Picnic is on April 28.

The opening proper is planned to be very grand indeed, and will feature a bike and car club night, anything street legal, and music provided by DJ Skratx, states the poster.

For now, as with any new eatery, the customers are probably cautiously exploring the new restaurant’s menu. That Monday afternoon someone asked what the best kind of barbeque sauce The Picnic offers.

Talk quickly turned to the Carolina Gold, a mild sauce, which Townsend described as sweet and tangy, and alongside the Picnic Burger, one of the newly founded restaurant’s signature dishes.

“The goal in the future is to have live entertainment,” Townsend said, mentioning bands of all genres as a possible source of entertainment for The Picnic’s stage.

Townsend said his goal was to bring “a tad bit of nightlife” to downtown Fairmont.

