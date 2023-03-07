LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man was found dead by deputies after being informed of a person who was shot.

At about 1:30 a.m. on Monday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Oakgrove Church Road and Riley Circle, Lumberton in reference to an individual shot.

Upon the arrival of the deputies, Michael D. Farley, 24, of Lumberton was found deceased. The case is under investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.