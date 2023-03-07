PEMBROKE — Town leaders here reached an E-911 interlocal agreement after months of negotiations.

In the agreement unanimously approved Monday by the council, the town agrees to a six-month trial period to determine whether the town will enter into a more permanent 9-1-1 dispatch agreement.

The initial agreement called for the county and town to enter into a three-year contract, which gives the county’s E-911 center the authority to dispatch all 9-1-1 calls for an annual fee of $15 per resident in Pembroke, which equals about $43,000.

Chad Deese, Robeson County’s E-911 director, said in a previous meeting that the county has been doing this service for the town for years with no agreement in place which is a liability.

Currently, when the county’s Center gets 9-1-1 calls from Pembroke, the county hangs on to EMS calls and dispatches rescue departments, but 9-1-1 calls requiring fire or law enforcement assistance are transferred back to an administrative line within the town for dispatch.

During the previous meeting held in September, members of the Fire Department said they were concerned that the town did not have the updated equipment needed to make sure the dispatch process goes smoothly.

“We are in the process of updating the dispatch equipment … There will be some VIPER capability with that equipment,” Thomas said.

VIPER radio systems are the mandatory communication systems required by the state.

Councilman Ryan Sampson asked interim Chief of Police Adrian Hunt and Fire Chief Ryan Locklear how they felt about the new agreement since their departments will be most affected by the change.

”Is this a smooth process for you guys … We’re approving it but I want to make sure you guys are happy and satisfied,” Sampson said.

Hunt said he would like to observe during the trial period.

“This will be a trial period and the town will continue to monitor it on a daily bases,” Thomas said. “The Police Department, Fire Department will need to monitor on a daily bases to ensure that it’s working the way it needs to.”

“We can change this after six months if council so desires,” Councilman Larry McNeill said.

In other business, the council approved a resolution to tentatively award construction of phase one of the Waste Water Treatment Plant improvements to Turner Murphy Company, based out of Rock Hill, South Carolina, which Thomas said was the lowest bidder out of the four contractors that responded.

Turner Murphy’s bid was $10,444,997. With the addition of technical services and grant administrative fees, the total cost for phase one is $11,476,297.

Thomas told the council that due to inflation and cost overruns, the town has to seek other revenue sources in addition to the $6.3 million grant awarded to the town by the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration.

“As of right now, obviously, the town is only able to fund part of this project and additional funding for phase two will need to be secured at a later date,” Thomas said.

The town go approval from the Department of Environment Quality to use $3.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding for phase one of the project. Additional funding for phase one will come from Federal Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds, $940,476; and the town’s own Enterprise funds, $654,022.

Council also approved a grant ordinance outlining the four sources of funding for the project.

In other news, the town council learned heard from Pembroke Tourism Board Member John Revels, who gave an update on the Pembroke Tourism Authority.

Revels told the council that the authority has collaborated with the UNC Business School. Per the request of the school, Revels asked the council to expand the board to include two additional members. That motion was made by Sampson and passed. The council agreed to review the nominees to fill the two positions prior to the next meeting.

