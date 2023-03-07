Postal worker Buddy Collins of Eliot, Maine, scrapes ice and snow from his windshield Tuesday in Portsmouth, N.H. Robeson County isn’t likely to see and snow, but a Frost Advisory was expected for early Thursday morning.

LUMBERTON — Warm weather prompted the National Weather Service in Wilmington to issue a Hazardous Weather Outlook Tuesday for Robeson County and the surrounding area.

“This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for southeast North Carolina,” according to a prepared statement from NWS forecasters. The outlook was expected to expire Tuesday night as cooler weather was expected to return to the region in the coming days.

In fact, forecasters said a Frost Advisory was possible early Thursday morning.

“A dry cold front will move across the area [Tuesday] and it will lead to low relative humidity and breezy northwest winds,” forecasters stated. “The combination of minimum relative humidity values of 25-30% and wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph … will contribute to the increased fire weather concerns.”

The day-by-day forecast released on Tuesday confirmed that cooler days would XXX. The low tonight was expected to drop to around 39 degrees under mostly clear skies.

Forecasters said Thursday would likely be mostly sunny, with a high near 62, falling to 45 degrees on Thursday night. A 20% chance of showers are expected mostly after 1 a.m., NWS forecasters stated.

Friday was expected to bring slightly warmer weather back to the greater Robeson County area, forecasters stated. Showers are likely, mainly after 1 p.m. with a high near 55 degrees. The chance of precipitation is 60% and new precipitation amounts will likely be between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Looking toward the weekend, NWS forecasters said Saturday should be Sunny, with a high near 61 degrees, falling to 38 degrees overnight.

The record high for today is 85 degrees set in 1918. The record low is 17 degrees, set in 1960. The average high is 63.3 degrees, the low, 41 degrees./