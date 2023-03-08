Lumberton City Council approved this logo to be used for the Southeast Crossroads Industrial Park during Wednesday’s meeting at City Hall.

Lumberton City Council honored the Lumberton Junior High School basketball team during Wednesday’s meeting at City Hall after the team recently won the Robeson County middle school basketball championship for the fifth time in the last six years.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton City Council heard an update from the Main Street Lumberton Advisory Board during the board’s regular meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

Dencie Lambdin spoke on behalf of the Main Street Advisory Board, and said the organization’s downtown revitalization implementation plan has been approved by Main Street North Carolina, which recommended that the national Main Street organization also approves the plan.

“We like to think we’re at the top of the list; we’re checking all our boxes and doing all the right things to move forward with our revitalization of downtown,” Lambdin said.

Approximately cities in North Carolina have been certified as Main Street communities by the organization.

Construction and landscapting has been completed at a pocket park located on the 300 block of North Elm Street, Lambdin said. Main Street Lumberton has also secured at $29,000 grant to fund a metal sculpture, which is currently in production and will be placed in the park by early summer.

“The pocket park, the construction and landscapting is complete, and I hope you all are hearing some very good comments about that,” Lambdin said. “People who are coming to downtown have seen that park and have really been pleased and amazed at the impact that it’s made.”

Lambdin also invited Council and those in attendance at the meeting to particiapate in the next Clean Sweep event, picking up trash downtown, which will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 18.

Friends of Main Street, a non-profit that raises funds for Main Street Lumberton, has raised $40,000 towards this year’s Alive After Five concert series, to be held this summer; this will cover the expenses of bands and will also pull in a profit to continue efforts to improve the appearance of downtown.

Main Street Lumberton’s Economic Vitality Committee will present a proposal at Council’s retreat later this month regarding funding from the city for the organization. Councilman Chris Howard initially wanted to give some Community Revitalization Funds during Wednesday’s meeting, but withdrew that motion after Lambdin encouraged Howard, who is the Council liaison to Main Street Lumberton, to work with the organization for a larger funding agreement.

Blackley, LJHS basketball team honored by city

City Council also used Wednesday’s meeting as a chance to give recognition to local Boy Scout Evan Blackley and the Lumberton Junior High School boys basketball team.

Blackley was recognized with the Pride in Lumberton Award by Councilman Leroy Rising to commemorate life-saving measures taken by the young man, who is part of Troop 301 in Lumberton. On July 22, Blackley performed a water rescue to save a father and son at the DuPont State Forest near Hooker Falls in Transylvania County in the North Carolina mountains.

“Grabbing the son’s hand, Evan swam him to shore, then returned to the father and swam him to shore as well,” Rising said. “Evan’s quick action to save the swimmers in peril was greatly appreciated by the family. He put into action the skills scouting teaches in meetings all across America. … His quick thinking and lifesaving response embody the third point of the Scout Law, that a Scout is helpful, and the 10th point of the Scout Law, that a Scout is brave.”

Councilman John Cantey led the recognition for the LJHS boys basketball team, which recently won its fifth Robeson County middle school basketball championship in the last six years.

Each member of the team and coaching staff was presented a certificate of recognition from the City of Lumberton by Mayor Bruce Davis.

“A team cannot succeed and they cannot keep doing the things that they do in representing Lumberton as well as they have, and our history has shown that whenever a village, whenever parents, whenever a government supports our youth, our youth do great things,” Cantey said.

Council donates in Clark’s memory

Council donated $800 in Community Revitalization Funds, with each member giving $100, to the Friends of Recreation Foundation in honor and memory of Timothy Clark, the 41-year-old athletic program supervisor for the City of Lumberton Recreation Department who died unexpectedly after an automobile accident last week.

Rising made the motion for Council to donate to the foundation, stating that Clark’s family had requested that any memorial contributions be made to that cause.

“He was very instrumental in trying to mentor kids who were disadvantaged and who could not go to different things, so I thought it was very nice for his family to consider that contributions be made to his memory to that 501(c)3 non-profit,” Rising said.

Council also made the following designations of CRF money:

— $850 for the Boy Scouts of America for investment in character.

— $800 for Las Amigas, Inc.’s Ladies of the Bar brunch.

— $750 for Good Day Counselors and the fight against vaping at Lumberton Junior High School.

— $500 for the Community Feeding Program at First Baptist Church on Second Street.

— A reimbursement of $178.80 in supplies for a return home event for 89-year-old Bishop Mamie Harrison, who was the oldest city resident displaced by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and only recently returned to her home.

Other business

In other business, Council:

— Approved a logo for the Southeast Crossroads Industrial Park; Council, along with the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, previously approved the name for the park last month.

— Approved an overlay district amendment at Southeast Crossroads Industrial Park, which adds setback requirements for freestanding and high-rise signs and adds entrance sign and directional sign regulations.

— Approved a rezoning request by Primary Health Choice to operate a group home on Bailey Road.

— Approved a conditional rezoning request by Robert Freeman from residential-single family to light manufacturing for three parcels of land on David Street.

The rezoning will allow an existing family business to continue operation. Conditions include no outside display or storage of merchandise or equipment or recyclable materials and no scrap or salvage materials or junk yards. After discussion about drainage concerns, the condition was also added that no additional impervious surfaces be added, though Freeman said the land is all paved already.

— Approved for The Wooten Company to be the engineer for the design phase of the Linkhaw Road Culvert Replacement project; Public Works will return to Council in a future meeting to approve an engineering contract and fee. The project is partially funded by a $250,000 N.C. Golden Leaf Foundation grant; Public Works Director Rob Armstrong expects the design work will not take up the entire grant funding, though the entire project will cost around $500,000 to $700,000 and the city continues to seek additional grant funding.

— Approved a $154,400 bid by Charles R. Underwood Inc. for the first phase of a well relocation project. Three wells will be relocated out of the floodplain area; the first phase is to construct test wells to determine the feasibility of building wells at proposed sites. Grant funds, which total $2.2 million for the entire project, will pay for this initial phase.

— Approved the replacement of four large garage doors at Public Works by Lumberton Overhead Doors, Inc. at a price of $34,336.

— Approved a power line crossing on Cox Road as part of the I-95 widening project at a cost of $12,450, to be paid for with contingency funds.

— Approved The Wooten Company as the grant administrator for a $900,000 Rural Transformation Grant relating to the renovation project at the Carolina Civic Center.