LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County school district is putting wheels on Science Education as the district’s Mobile S.T.E.A.M. Unit hits the road in the coming weeks to provide fun, hands-on learning experiences for students in pre-k through eighth grade.

The Mobile S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics) Unit will provide lessons for students to engage them and connect them to Career and Technical Education and the possibility of entering S.T.E.A.M. careers. The goal is to eventually expand S.T.E.A.M. Unit lesson offerings to students through grade 12.

“The unit’s purpose is to prepare our students to become problem solvers and critical thinkers by engaging in STEAM lessons aligned to curriculum standards in Math, ELA, Science, Social Studies, and Art,” said PSRC Science Supervisor Susan Miller-Hendrix.

The total cost for the initiative is more than $400,000. The van was purchased with $35,319 in discretionary funds. A $338,000 Title IV Grant will cover the cost of supplies and robotics are paid for through $60,000 in Burroughs Wellcome Fund and $20,000 in LEGO Education Grants. The van’s $4,000 wrap was paid for through the Burroughs Wellcome Fund.

Soon, a school rotation schedule will be put in place to provide lessons for students for hands-on learning experiences. The van also can be seen at S.T.E.M. Family Night Experiences and Science Festival Events, Miller-Hendrix said.

“I am excited to tap into a child’s natural curiosity in order to open up the world of S.T.E.A.M.for the students in the Public Schools of Robeson County,” Miller-Hendrix said.

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson shared words of excitement for the Mobile S.T.E.A.M. Unit’s impact on the lives of students.

“We are thankful for the hard work and dedication of Mrs. Miller-Hendrix and others who made this initiative possible,” said PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

“As they enter their careers, our students will reach back to moments when they were engaged in learning with the Mobile S.T.E.A.M. Unit and they will tell stories of the impact that the program had on their lives. This initiative is one more way we are working to provide interactive learning opportunities for our students,” Williamson added.