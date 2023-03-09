GREENSBORO — A Littlefield Middle School teacher has been recognized by the North Carolina Council for Social Studies as the Middle School Teacher of the Year.

Eugene “Tre” M. Smith III, an eighth-grade teacher social studies teacher at the school, accepted the award on March 2 in Greensboro. He was previously nominated twice for the designation.

“I am honored to be recognized with this award but it is a group effort,” Smith said. “I work with a phenomenal team in my grade level at Littlefield Middle.”

On top of receiving the award, Smith has also received a partial grant of $250 from NCCSS for the History Cup competition he holds in his class each school year.

“Eugene has developed an excellent rapport with his students and connects and collaborates with his peers and superiors to enhance the school environment further,” said Melissa Wynne, Littlefield Middle School Academic coach. “His ability to communicate with each student and talent for making even tricky subjects understandable is truly superior and is reflected in his students’ grades.”

“Eugene’s commitment to innovating and thinking outside of the box, combined with his positive attitude and willingness to step up to get the job done makes him a credit to our school,” Wynne stated further.

Smith thanked NCCSS, Littlefield Elementary School and the Public Schools of Robeson County for the “platform that I have on a daily basis as an educator in the school system.

“I would also like to acknowledge those who have helped me along the way, Principal Kendall Hamilton, Mr. John Lindsey, Dr. Serina Cinnamon, my fellow eighth grade teachers, and most of all, any student that I have had the pleasure of teaching in the previous school years up until now,” Smith said. “People say teachers teach students but sometimes it can be the other way around too … I learn a lot from all my students, past and present.”

NCCSS, founded in 1921, is the largest professional association in the country devoted solely to social studies education.