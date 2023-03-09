LUMBERTON — The N.C. Cooperative Extension Robeson County Center is holding a Beekeeping Awareness Seminar on April 4 at the O.P. Owens Agricultural Center.

The goal of this seminar is to make the general public aware of the importance of honeybees to the nation’s food supply. Information will also be provided for those interested in becoming beekeepers.

Fun facts about bees will be presented by Nelson Brownlee, the Extension Area Farm Management agent, of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension.

Andy Leggett, the Robeson County Area Beekeepers Association president, will present Beekeeping 101.

For more information or to register, contact Brownlee at 910-671-3276 or nelson_brownlee@ncsu.edu. The deadline to register is March 31.