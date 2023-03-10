LUMBERTON — For soon-to-be cosmetologists studying at Robeson Community College, transforming clients and making them feel their very best is how they get to spend their days in class.

“It’s so much fun, I love it,” said Destiny Locklear, a first-year student in the cosmetology program at RCC. “This is what I’ve always wanted to do since I was little.”

The client she had today came in for a “much-needed” root-touch-up.

With Program Director Mary Ransom by her side to assist, Locklear was able to determine the correct color match using a swatch book built specifically for stylists. It was also an opportunity to learn along the way.

Prior to mixing dyes, students have to provide the correct color code to the program director or their instructor to ensure accurate results for clients.

“I think it’s a 6C,” stated Locklear.

“It’s definitely a 6, but if you look at her color, you see warmth, so that wouldn’t be a C, right,” Ransom asked. “With warmth, you would be looking at more of a 6N.”

With the right color code, Locklear quickly went to work, mixing the dyes and applying it to the hair. Approximately an hour later, the results were astonishing.

“She’s done a wonderful job today, just look at this color, it’s a perfect match,” said Ransom as she reviewed Destiny’s work. “Destiny is very detailed oriented and wants to make sure she gets the color applied correctly… she loves to work by herself, so this was a perfect fit for her.”

“I love meeting new people who come into the salon,” stated Destiny. “I love the in-salon experience that we get through class, it’s good to have before we get out of school.”

Destiny chose RCC because as she says, “I’ve always heard the instructors were amazing.”

“Sometimes we have to step outside our comfort zones,” said Destiny, who works with new clients on a daily basis. “One day I would like to join a salon and gain clients, then go to work for myself… I want to get my own building and start my own business.”

That sentiment is shared by Hannah Davis, a 2nd-year student in the program.

“I would love to open my own salon,” Davis said. “I have always done hair since I was little, this program has taught me a lot.”

The hardest part of the program Davis says is the hours. Davis says she gets to class at 7:30 every day.

“You have to be on time, you can’t be late,” Davis said. “I try to get all the hours that I can.”

Davis says she’s done a little bit of everything during her time in the RCC Salon.

“I have learned so much about cosmetology… shampoos, style, color, cuts… I once did a two-strand twist. I had never done that before, but I learned how to do it,” Davis said enthusiastically. “This program helps you build your confidence and it also helps you to build up your clients.”

Whether it’s shampooing, styling, setting perms, performing root touch-ups, cutting hair, doing facials, giving manicures, or providing pedicures, students have a clear understanding that what they do matters and is integral to helping one maintain good self-esteem.

“Everyone wants to look their best, feel their best, and be their best,” said one of the patrons in the salon. “It’s amazing what one haircut can do to lift your spirits and make you feel better about yourself.”

“I love the hairstylists,” said another client, who is a faithful patron of the RCC Salon, coming on a regular basis to get her hair shampooed and styled. “I enjoy coming to get services out here.”

“If you’re looking for a good career to come into, cosmetology would be a great choice,” stated Ransom. “There is so much excitement going on here in the RCC Salon, we are always busy working with clients.”

“We are open three days of the week to the public, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, and we have reasonable prices,” Ransom said.

Ransom says she welcomes new clients to the salon.

“Please come out to support the students,” she said. “We appreciate your business, but most of all, we appreciate you.”

The next cohort of cosmetology classes begins in the fall semester; however, students can get ahead by completing pre-requisites during the upcoming 8-week session starting March 13 or the summer term that begins May 22. For more information on the cosmetology program at Robeson Community College, please contact Mary Ransom at [email protected] or (910) -272-3422.

Cheryl Hemric is the Public Information officer for Robeson Community College. She can be reached at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]