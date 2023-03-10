LUMBERTON — One art educator in our district is actively working to empower students to build their self-confidence and express themselves through art.

Emmaline Mathis has spent time at Townsend, Union and Deep Branch elementary schools this year working to inspire students and educate them about various art mediums.

“My favorite part of my job as an art teacher is watching my students develop creativity and critical thinking skills through art making,” Mathis said. “It brings me joy to watch a child’s face light up as they explore, experiment, practice and create art.”

Her work’s impact has gone beyond the classroom and has made a difference in the lives of students.

“She is phenomenal. She does a great job!” said Union Elementary Principal Katrina Locklear. “She has a positive attitude. The children love her.”

Locklear said she worked hard to build relationships with students.

“I think the biggest lesson I have learned as an art teacher is how important building a relationship with each student is,” Mathis said. “Although I am not their classroom teacher and I only see them for a little while each week, in order to create a truly safe, inclusive and effective learning environment it’s vitally important to build relationships.”

Mathis spent time earlier in the year working with Union Elementary students and during her time there, she completed a mural featuring the school’s mascot on the wall at the school’s front office. Before her work at Union Elementary, she worked to educate students at Townsend Elementary School.

“She was instrumental in helping us with our Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations,” said Townsend Elementary Principal Angela Faulkner.

Faulkner recalls students’ excitement as they walked through the halls in a parade while displaying their artwork during Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations at the school.

The art educator encouraged students to have confidence in their work and to rise to high expectations, Faulkner said.

But even more, she taught students to “have high expectations for themselves,” she said.

“I believe the most important part of my job is helping students build confidence and believe in themselves,” Mathis said.

Mathis taught students about various forms of art including painting, music and artists, Faulkner said.

The educator has arrived at Deep Branch Elementary School, where she is serving students and working to make a difference.

“The most challenging part of my job is moving from school to school,” Mathis said. “One of my other favorite parts of my job is building meaningful relationships with students, and it’s emotionally hard to pick up in the middle of the school year and leave those relationships behind for a few months.”

What motivates the art educator to continue her work is “the idea that each day is a new challenge but also an exciting adventure,” she said.

When she is not teaching, Mrs. Mathis can be found in her hometown of Pembroke, spending time with her family and her dog, and of course painting or creating art.