ST PAULS — The St Pauls Board of Commissioners March 9 meetng focused on the look of the town and saw the introduction of two law enforcement officers.

Oaths were administered to Javier Lopez and Frankie Stedman in a packed town meeting room including their families and other police personnel.

Lopez and Stedman pledged to enforce the laws of the United States and North Carolina without personal bias or prejudice according to the best of their skill, ability, and judgement. Though the words were somber the atmosphere was jovial and routinely interrupted by laughter and comments from the attendant residents.

Most of the crowd departed after the ceremonies were completed. Stedman remained a little longer to help his daughters take candy from the bowls on the meeting table.

Afterwards the meeting became quieter and more sedate. Commissioner Evans Jackson reported the water treatment plant news remained much the same.

“We were supposed to close six months ago,” Jackson said.

It is still needed to have a date set for closing and this could only transpire once a lawyer returned what Jackson described as a thick contract for the board to sign.

The board heard requests from the American Legion to refurbish the town’s scout hut, a structure intended for use by the Boy Scouts of America, of which there is presently no troop in St Pauls. The Legion is currently using the scout hut and according to Interim Town Manager and Town Clerk Debra McNeill wants to cut back a particular pecan tree.

The offending foliage, according to McNeill, prevents the visibility of an American flag. The motion to remove the tree was opposed by Commissioner Jackson, who said the tree should be referred to the tree committee.

The Legion also wanted to place a pair of 9-11 memorial plaques and have those listed online on the 9-11 memorial website for bike trail riders. The plaques are already set in stone and paid for but have not yet been installed. There was concern the plaques could be viewed as offensive, though no specific reason for this was mentioned at the meeting, and Mayor Gibson asked if there was a Confederate flag at a war memorial.

“But you know the problems we’ve had,” Gibson said.

Gibson said the Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars don’t get along and there was concern the board would have to avoid making half of the veterans in the town mad over how the signs were handled. Jackson said he wanted both the VFW and the American Legion to sign off on the memorials.

Commissioner Jerry Quick asked if any of the Legion work would interfere with Meals on Wheels, to which McNeill responded the two organizations worked well together.

The American Legion also requested that an electrical plug be changed from 220 to 110 and to add a small storage building to the premises. This drew criticism for the absence of a clear meaning for small in relation to the size of the building, as it gave no indication of the exact size.

“She says small,” said McNeill, “I don’t know what she means by small.”

Gibson said the small storage building could be an eyesore. Commissioner John Gudauskas Jr. said the building could potentially rust. Public Works Director Daniel Holloman suggested using a lot of land half a block down from the scout hut.

Commissioner Jackson said the latter request was a no-go because accessory buildings cannot be placed without a related house, though it was mentioned two locked rooms in the scout hut could be used for storage.

The Legion also wanted to paint the building. Gibson said it would have to be a soft color and definitely not canary yellow. The board approved the Legion’s requests to paint the building and replace the electrical plug unanimously.

During the public comments section a CPR instructor asked permission for a space to train 10 students with at least two hospital beds. She said she had been attempting to establish this school since 2016.

Two residents spoke about their removal of trash from a property in town. According to one of them already two truckloads of trash have been hauled off. This issue flared up when it was said that the board was hearing excuses as to why the trash had not been removed in full. Then a resident said the other resident was working a full-time job and used an expletive.

This caused uproar and the resident was told to leave. The other resident who remained shook hands with Commissioner Gudauskas in an unofficial capacity, man-to-man, as Gudauskas described it, promising he would clean up the area. It was proposed to give him until March 31 to clean up the yard, which was opposed in the vote by Commissioner Donna Patterson.

Holloman reported he was behind on the tree limbs but had begun edging. The chief of police reported the new cameras were still being worked on by the department. Commissioner Jackson said the Board of Elections had called wanting to use the town’s fire station during the next election which was rejected because it would probably be a stumbling block for fire department work. The town’s Facebook page was also mentioned, and the mayor said no comments should be allowed on the page.

“You can comment on everything else,” Gibson said.

