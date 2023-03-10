LUMBERTON — A man charged with first-degree murder is believed by law enforcement to be in the Robeson County area, according to a media release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Willie D. James is wanted by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in relation to charges of first-degree murder and others, including removing an electronic monitoring device, which he had been ordered to wear while under house arrest and awaiting a court date for the aforementioned murder charges.

On Feb. 28, James removed his electronic monitor and was last known to be at 3601 Brookshire Boulevard in Charlotte. The release stated the police do not know if James is armed, but he could be a threat to officers because he knows he is facing prison time.

Anyone with information about James’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-249-5387 or Mecklenburg County Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.