THIS WEEK IN ROBESON COUNTY HISTORY

100 Years Ago: Mr. Sam Reeves of East Lumberton says he cannot claim the honor, thrust upon him by a correspondent writing in Thursday’s Robesonian, of being one hundred years old and having served in the Civil war. He says the days of the years of his life number only forty-eight years. He reached that age on the 16th of last month. If that correspondent cannot be more accurate about his statements he’d better refrain from writing anything for publication

From the March 5, 1923 Robesonian, Mr. Same Reeves Lacks a Lot of Being a Centenarian

75 Years Ago: The Red Springs Red Robins, girding themselves for the 1948 Tobacco State league pennant chase, have signed 3 more outstanding rookies to add to their roster which starts training here in Robins park April 5th.

From the March 11, 1948 Robesonian, Robins Sign 3 Rookies For ‘48 League Campaign

50 Years Ago: One third of the warrants served in February by Robeson County Sheriff’s Department were written for issuing worthless checks. The worthless check warrants totaled 100 while the total or arrests were 299.

From the March 9, 1973 Robesonian, Worthless Checks May Account For Many February Arrests

Five Years Ago: A Highway Patrol trooper lost his ride Friday morning when it caught fire and was destroyed.

Sgt. J.L. Morton said the 2015 Dodge Charger, which had about 30,000 miles on it, caught fire after Trooper Kyle Covington left it to pursue a stolen-vehicle suspect. It is believed that some underbrush ignited, catching the vehicle, which was parked on the side of the road, on fire.

Morton said Covington saw a vehicle shortly after 8 a.m. that he believed had been reported stolen in Wilkes County. The vehicle apparently had a tracking device on it, and the local Highway Patrol was told it might be in the area.

Morton said Covington saw it in the Pembroke area. The vehicle sped away and wrecked in a ditch near Union Chapel Road. The driver exited the vehicle and ran into nearby woods.

Covington got out and was preparing to pursue the suspect when he noticed his vehicle had caught on fire. Covington was not injured.

The Highway Patrol did not have a value for the vehicle.

From the March 10, 2018 Robesonian, Fire destroys patrolman’s vehicle

One Year Ago: The N.C. Department of Labor announced Wednesday the repeal of the COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard for health care, effective March 4.

The ETS has been in effect in North Carolina since July 21, 2021 and was adopted verbatim from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration as required by North Carolina’s state plan agreement with OSHA.

From the 2022 Robesonian, Math teacher says students thrive in positive environments

Source: Robesonian Archives

THIS WEEK IN NORTH CAROLINA HISTORY

According to an Associated Press article published in the March 9, 1965 issue of The Robesonian, students from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro planned a march from the campus to downtown Greensboro, which was stated by the article to concluded by listening to a communist speaker, Ryzard Krystosik, the second secretary of the Polish embassy in Washington. The article also stated the march’s purpose was to protest a North Carolina speaker ban law in place at the time, “which prohibits known communists from speaking at the state-supported colleges and universities. According to the AP article the law was passed in 1964 and was a source of controversy.

Source: Historic North Carolina Digital Newspaper Collection

THIS WEEK IN NATION AND WORLD HISTORY

On March 7, 1994, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a parody that pokes fun at an original work can be considered “fair use.” (The ruling concerned a parody of the Roy Orbison song “Oh, Pretty Woman” by the rap group 2 Live Crew.)

On March 8, 1971, Joe Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali by decision in what was billed as “The Fight of the Century” at Madison Square Garden in New York.

On March 9, 1796, the future emperor of the French, Napoleon Bonaparte, married Josephine de Beauharnais (boh-ahr-NAY’). (The couple later divorced.)

On March 10, 1876, Alexander Graham Bell’s assistant, Thomas Watson, heard Bell say over his experimental telephone: “Mr. Watson — come here — I want to see you” from the next room of Bell’s Boston laboratory.

On March 11, 2006, former Serb leader Slobodan Milosevic (sloh-BOH’-dahn mee-LOH’-shuh-vich) was found dead of a heart attack in his prison cell in the Netherlands, abruptly ending his four-year U.N. war crimes trial; he was 64.

On March 12, 1912, the Girl Scouts of the USA had its beginnings as Juliette Gordon Low of Savannah, Georgia, founded the first American troop of the Girl Guides.

Source: Associated Press