RED SPRINGS — There was a full moon on the night of March 7, when the Red Springs Board of Commissioners met to discuss financial matters, an upcoming holiday, and wish departing town manager David Ashburn the best in his last meeting.

The $25 million of the Thriving Communities Program was brought before the board, though it is impossible for a single town to receive the whole immense sum. The board had to decide to send a letter of commitment stating the town would use its prospective future share of the Thriving Communities Program money on what they said they would: streetscaping and electrical.

Attorney Rihanna Smith spoke representing a group wishing to rezone an area from industrial to general business, and request for a variance which would reduce number of parking spaces around the business from 107 spaces to 35 spaces. Commissioner Caroline Sumpter said the last time somebody had attempted this was before COVID.

Planning board member Deborah Graham spoke about the zoning issue.

“The purpose of their change is a variety store,” said Graham.

Smith said customers are expected to spend about an hour inside the store making 107 parking spaces extraneous.

The variance was allowed, though the number of spaces was only reduced to 50.

Commissioner Chris Edmonds said that it seemed like the board of commissioners were voting on something they weren’t clear what the results would be. Commissioner Duron Burney made a motion to table the item until there was more clarity in the matter.

The Juneteenth Committee spoke on the upcoming holiday. The committee asked for a statement of support and sponsor the parade. Their biggest concern was safety during the parade. The committee asked if they could hang banners and flags on the holiday and wanted to see the town beautified.

Other necessities for the Red Springs Juneteenth celebration the committee requested included 4 picnic tables, at least 10 trashcans, fire safety, at least 3 police officers, and for public works to block off the streets. The committee said the parade was expected to last between 45 minutes and one hour.

Commissioner Burney made a motion and Ronnie Patterson, mayor pro tem, seconded the motion for approval, which passed unanimously. The board also accepted the Juneteenth agenda request and a motion by Patterson to release the relevant funds was also carried unanimously.

The fire department’s chief spoke, stating the fire station was being painted and remodeled, which he said was the first work which had been done on the building since construction. The Red Springs Fire Department is now permitted to administer first line cardiac drugs and other lifesaving treatments by the North Carolina Office of Emergency Medical Services. Ashburn added this had been signed off on by the county and state.

After the chief was asked by Commissioner Sumpter to put the technical jargon into layman’s terms, Ashburn explained the fire department was now an ambulance that doesn’t transport. Commissioner Murray McKeithan praised the fire department for their work rounding up dogs. The Board of Commissioners also added Andy Weaver to the Planning Board.

Much of the meeting’s end was taken up by wishing Ashburn well.

“This is my last official board meeting,” Ashburn said.

Commissioner McKeithan thanked Ashburn for his work while Commissioner Sumpter gave him a pat on the back. Finally, the board presented Ashburn with a framed certificate of their approval and a wrapped present, all in recognition of his five years of service. Ashburn thanked the board and expressed his hopes the town’s affairs would continue moving in a positive direction.

Then the board went into closed session to discuss his successor. In an interview conducted the following day, Ashburn said six people had already been interviewed, with candidates from Missouri, Florida, and South Dakota being interviewed remotely over Zoom. Ashburn said he another town employee had reviewed the applications which they had received through the online hiring service Indeed.

“The town has a job description… we’ve probably gotten 50 applications,” said Ashburn.

Ashburn said an interview had already been set up for two potential candidates which he said were strong enough to be interchangeably qualified for the town manager job during the closed session.

