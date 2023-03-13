LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man is dead after a shooting late last week, according to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Christopher M. Chavis, 46, of Lumberton died from his injuries after a neighbor transported him to UNC Health Southeastern at about 4:16 p.m. on Friday.

The shooting occurred at a residence on Doe Trail Road and is under investigaton by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.