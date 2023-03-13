LUMBERTON — On March 13, Tyrenza Taylor of Lumberton was arrested by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators according to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor was charged with two counts of assault by strangulation, two counts of misdemeanor child abuse and two counts of felonious restraint.

The charges are in relation to an assault on two students at Lumberton Junior High that occurred on March 2. At the time of the assault, Taylor was employed with the Public Schools of Robeson County as a substitute teacher.

When The Robesonian contacted the Public Schools of Robeson County, a spokesperson said the district had no comment on the incident.

Taylor is not listed among the staff posted on the school’s web site.