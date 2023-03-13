LUMBERTON — The Lumber River Council of Governments Workforce Development Board recently held its 2023 Awards of Distinction Banquet.

This event is held to recognize individuals that have achieved excellence by attaining employment and training goals in addition to employers that have benefited from the resources and opportunities administered through the Lumber River Workforce Development Board (LRWDB) throughout Bladen, Hoke, Richmond, Robeson and Scotland counties.

Jay Todd, the board’s chairman, presided over the event which was held on March 1 on the campus of Robeson Community College.

RCC President Melissa Singler started the evening off with a welcome to all in attendance followed by greetings from Robeson County Commissioner John Cummings and dinner served by RCC’s Culinary Arts Department.

Scotland County Commissioner John Alford opened the awards ceremony recognizing William Wright, Hoke County Economic Developer, who received the Dr. Stanley Richardson Award for Workforce Development Board Member of the Year.

Robeson County’s Kendric Oxendine was presented with the Adult of the Year Award. Taylor Brooke Scott won Youth of the Year and Down South Boutique took home the award from Employer of the Year. Both also represent Robeson County.

Todd and 0ther Lumber River service provider staff presented the awards of distinction as follows: Bladen County – Daysha McKoy, Adult of the Year; Adriana Spencer, Youth of the Year; County of Bladen, Employer of the Year; Hoke County – Nikki Clark, Adult of the Year; Shane Giles, Youth of the Year; Hoke County Schools Bus Garage, Employer of the Year; Richmond County – William A. Ray, Adult of the Year; Erystachia “Ery” Baldwin, Youth of the Year; Crawford Law Office, Employer of the Year. Scotland County – Lasheka Stewart, Adult of the Year; Hisune McNair, Young Adult of the Year; Earl’s Electrical Heating and Air Conditioning, Employer of the Year. National Dislocated Worker Grant (NDWG) – Jordan Locklear, Recipient of the Year; Rockingham Speedway, Employer of the Year.

Ophelia Ray, the board’s Youth Committee chairperson, ended the event with a message of encouragement.

Prior to ending the event, Patricia Hammonds, administrator for the Lumber River Council of Governments Workforce Development Board, provided an overview of the work the board has accomplished.

In conjunction with the NCWorks Career Center, the LRWDB has served more than 700 employers resulting in 600 hiring opportunities; assisted more than 340 community college students with unforeseen emergencies through the Finish Line Grant Program in partnership with Bladen, Richmond, Robeson and Sandhills Community Colleges; assisted more than 500 adult and dislocated workers with alleviating employment and training barriers, served over 150 youth with educational, work readiness and life skills.

The board has most recently exceeded federal performance at 97% in Adult, Dislocated Worker, Youth and Wagne Peyser (employment services) Programs.