The National Weather Service forecast calls for freezing temperatures and the potential for frost on Wednesday and Thursday.

LUMBERTON — The warm weather Robeson County experienced until recently ended on Wednesday, when the National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning for Robeson County. According to the NWS website the freeze watch is from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday morning.

The Freeze Warning from the National Weather Service is expected to bring sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees to the greater Robeson County area, including Bladen, Coastal Brunswick, Coastal New Hanover, Coastal Pender, Columbus, Inland Brunswick, Inland New Hanover, Inland Pender counties.

“Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold,” forecasters stated on Tuesday. “To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes, they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

On the Wednesday forecast the NWS predicts frost between 4 and 5 a.m. and frost before 9 a.m. on Thursday. The National Weather Service’s Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff explained the reasons for this change in the weather.

“A big dip in the jetstream has allowed arctic high pressure to dive southward into the Midwest. This area of high pressure extends toward the southeast and into the Carolinas keeping our temperatures below normal through mid-week,” explained Pfaff.

“This area of high pressure will eventually migrate to off the Southeast U.S. coast on Thursday allowing for another warm-up by the end of the week. Another cold spell is likely to develop again during the weekend as another arctic air-mass influences the weather across our area,” Pfaff said.

According to the National Weather Service website forecast at the beginning of the week, this week was predicted as mostly clear from Monday night to Thursday, with the skies forecast to become partly cloudy.

Very old weather at this time of year is not abnormal according to the National Weather Service, whic keeps tracks of recod highs and Lows. Temperatures would have to fall below the low 20s before breaking historicly low temperatures. The record low for today was 21 degrees, set in 1981. It got even colder on March 17, 1981 when the temperature fell to 19 degrees. The average lows for this time of year are the mid- to low 40s.