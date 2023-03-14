CRIME REPORT

ASSAULT: The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Highway 74 West, Pembroke; Elrod Road, Maxton.

BREAK-INS: The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Alamac Road, Lumberton; Sherman Road, Maxton; Toogan Road, Fairmont; Highway 710 South, Rowland.

DISCHARGING FIREARM: The following incidents involving discharging a firearm into occupied property were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Ridgefield Drive, Lumberton; Emma Jane Road, St Pauls.

LARCENY: The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Seventh Street Road, Lumberton; Union Chapel Road, Pembroke.

LARCENY OF A FIREARM: An incident involving larceny of a firearm at South Fifth Street, St Pauls was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY FROM A FIREARM: An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Atkinson Road, Orrum was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.