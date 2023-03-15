Community holds fundraiser to move, preserve one-room schoolhouse

Shown is the historic American Indian one-room school on Caton Road in Lumberton, which is believed to be the last of its kind in North Carolina. The school was given to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina two years ago and is to be relocated to the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center near Maxton.

Shown is the historic American Indian one-room school on Caton Road in Lumberton, which is believed to be the last of its kind in North Carolina.

The bell that sits outside the historic American Indian one-room schoolhouse on Caton Road in Lumberton would have been rung to alert the students that school has started. Students would have walked to school early in the morning. Many would not have shoes to wear.

LUMBERTON — The descendants of a teacher who once taught at what is believed to be North Carolina’s only standing one-room school for American Indian students is seeking the public’s help in preserving the historic structure.

The schoolhouse was originally moved from N.C. 72 near the Union Chapel community in 1972 to its present location at the abandoned Central Office at the Public Schools of Robeson County site on Caton Road in Lumberton which, along with the Robeson Planetarium, flooded during hurricanes Matthew and Florence.

The Public Schools of Robeson County transferred ownership of the schoolhouse that dates back to the 1900s to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina nearly two years ago following a request made by Gary Locklear, a Robeson County attorney who said he was among 32 American Indian lawyers and judges who would like to see the building preserved.

Since it is located in a flood zone, community members have joined in the effort to relocate it to the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center, where it will be preserved for years to come. Vernena Oxendine and Sherry Maynor Watson, the great-grandchildren of Lawrence Maynor, the last known teacher in the one-room schoolhouse, are among them.

“All of my great-grandfather’s children were either teachers or principals,” Oxendine said. “Some of them worked in cafeterias … All of his kids were taught in that one-room schoolhouse and they just had an educational background.”

Oxendine said that school represents the beginning of knowing that education and hard work was needed to succeed in life. For that reason, and their families’ history is why Watson and Oxendine launched the brick/paver fundraiser.

“We just thought the brick/paver thing was a way of giving back and having a permanent foundation to show our love for education and where we started,” Oxendine said.

Those interested in donating can purchase a customized brick in honor or memory of someone for $200 (three lines) or pavers for $400 (six lines) that will be displayed at the schoolhouse. All of the money raised will go toward the moving and preservation of the school, Oxendine said. The fundraiser will run through April 3.

Donations can be made by mailing checks to Little Old School, 3380 Union Chapel Road, Pembroke N.C. 28372. For additional information on how to donate contact Oxendine at 910-733-2148, or visit the One Room School House (Little Old School) Facebook page to stay updated on the school’s progress.

“It’s preserving history and I feel like kids nowadays don’t know the importance of preserving history … It’s important for people to know just how far education has come,” Oxendine said.

About one-room schools

One-room schools, or schoolhouses, were commonplace throughout rural portions of Robeson County. A single teacher would typically have students in the first through eighth grades, and she taught them all. The number of students varied from six to 40 or more. The youngest children sat in the front, while the oldest students sat in the back. The teacher usually taught reading, writing, arithmetic, history, and geography. Students memorized and recited their lessons.

This one-room schoolhouse would have a teacher on a platform in the front of the room. A wood heater for heat. The bathroom would have been outside in an outhouse. The water source would have been a hand pump located also outside.

The bell that sits outside the school would have been rung to alert the students that school has started. Students would have walked to school early in the morning. Many would not have shoes to wear.

However, thousands of students would have sat in this building learning to read and write. Many, I am sure, grew up together, possibly married, and started families of their own. This would be the beginning of lifelong friendships and learning.

Tomeka Sinclair is the features editor for The Robesonian. She can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.