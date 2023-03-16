ST. PAULS — The N.C. State Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening near St. Pauls; she is hospitalized in critical condition.

Trooper J.L. Locklear said the woman was struck while walking along Crenshaw Road near Millionaire Road at around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses saw the woman flagging down traffic in the area, Locklear said. He described her as being about 5 feet tall with black hair. She was wearing a black coat and black leggings. She could be of American Indian or Hispanic descent, but Locklear said he was not sure.

The woman was transported to a medical facility where she was placed on a ventilator, Locklear said.

Anyone with information should contact the local state highway patrol office at 910-618-5555.