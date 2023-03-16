LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County is working to make school buses safer through a project funded by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction’s Center for Safer Schools.

The district is working on a project to improve communication on school buses through the installation of radios thanks to a $1,048,000 school safety grant.

“The PSRC Bus Radio project is halfway towards completion,” said PSRC Transportation Director Rob Guzman. “In the past months, bus radio antennas were installed on all yellow school buses and activity buses within the PSRC bus fleet.”

“This project will increase the communication between bus drivers and school officials, especially during emergency situations where cell phone coverage is not as strong within the county,” Guzman said.

Radios will be installed in the coming months, he said.

“The Transportation Department is very excited with the progression of this project as student safety is enhanced by the purchasing of this equipment. The department will be able to instantaneously communicate with bus drivers during emergency situations and provide updated information to first responders and school administrators,” he said.

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson said the school district is committed to providing safe spaces for students to learn and thrive on buses and in classrooms.

“The safety of our students and staff members is our top priority,” Williamson said. “The Public Schools of Robeson County is working to enhance the safety of our school buildings and buses through this safety grant. This funding allows us to add bus radios and uniform keyed entry systems at all PSRC facilities so that first responders will be able to easily access those buildings if an emergency situation occurs.”

“This bus radio project is a great example of how PSRC is making all aspects of our students’ school day safer,” Guzman said.