LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office recently welcomed three new deputies to its ranks.

According to the sheriff’s office, these three new hires bring more than a decade of combined law enforcement experience with them.

Deputy Quinten Mauney returns to the sheriff’s office after leaving for a short stint and will be assigned to the Patrol Division.

Deputy Ryan Stone also returns to the sheriff’s office after leaving for a short stint and will be assigned to the Child Support Division.

Deputy Clairey Pettis is new to the agency, coming from another local law enforcement agency and will be assigned to the Civil Division.

Chief Deputy Damien McLean presented the deputies with their new law enforcement credentials and badge during the Thursday swearing-in ceremony.