ROWLAND — At the March meeting of the Rowland Board of Commissioners the town received its audit, which as the account explained, was late.

Accountant John Masters presented the town’s audit, explaining the audit’s lateness was a result of mitigating circumstances entirely outside of his control and that some information considered critical was not required at all three or four years previously.

Masters stated the town’s water and sewer fund could be in better shape, like most municipal clients, and added the water and sewer fund was a common Achilles’ heel for towns. Town Clerk David Townsend and Mayor Robert McDougald said the state kept moving the goalposts.

Masters said the tax collection rate in Rowland had exceeded 94% in recent years, an increase mirrored by other municipalities when the state took over tax collection. He said the town had negative performance in the late audit submission date and that improvements will be made in the budget process.

Masters indicated two negative bars on one of the graphs in his presentation, the only negative information in the packet of financial information in the audit presentation, stating he could hear moaning and groaning and gnashing of teeth, but the situation had improved because of the board making hard decisions. Masters suggested in the future Rowland could adopt more conservative budgeting for property tax collecting.

Masters departed immediately after concluding his presentation of the audit findings to the board, but not before telling the board he was afraid they would have to pay more for their audit services in the future.

The 2023 Town Code of Ordinances was brought before the board. Attorney Price said the best way to do it would be to adopt the code adoption ordinance. Mayor Pro-Tem Jean Love made a motion that passed unanimously.

The McMillan tax issue appeared before the board. Rowland resident Douglas McMillan attempted to settle with the town by paying, according to Price. However, McMillan missed his first payment, then came to Price’s office later wanting to pay. Price told McMillan he was in default and the town could not accept his money.

Townsend said there was an opportunity for the town to apply for state grants with the resultant funds to be used in the renovation or demolition of buildings on Main Street, the half where the town government building is located.

The mayor said the properties in question must be purchased at fair market value. Price said the costs would run around $15,000 apiece to get options to purchase the properties.

Mayor Pro-Tem Love asked how many properties were being considered for options. Townsend replied there were five to six properties. McDougald explained he was partnering with Representative Jared Lowery, whom McDougald said had walked the main block of Rowland, stating Lowery would ask to appropriate money to fix the main street.

Lowery asked the mayor to prepare a white paper describing his vision for the town. McDougald said one day Lowery may walk in here with a check for half a million dollars. A motion by Commissioner Jackie Davis to pursue options and get the grant dollars passed unanimously.

During the departmental reports Townsend said the administration was in good shape. Public works reported the department had begun cutting grass. Commissioner Davis reminded residents of two car shows in the future and the town’s Spring Fest set for April 29. Commissioner Paul Hunt was absent for the duration of the meeting.

