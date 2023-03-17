LUMBERTON — “Regardless of our role within PSRC, we have to remember that student success is the most important goal.”

Those are the words of Erica Setzer, who serves as chief finance officer for the Public Schools of Robeson County.

The CFO brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience stemming from her time within the district. She is often called upon at PSRC Board of Education meetings to give insights into various projects and how they are funded.

“Erica is an outstanding finance officer,” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.

“Without a doubt, she is one of the best in the state. She understands the connection between what happens in schools and finance,” he said.

Setzer began her work in the district in 2000 as the salary administrator. However, she also has served in the roles of budgeting director and assistant finance officer before becoming the district’s CFO. Now she oversees the district’s Finance department which consists of services including payroll, purchasing, accounting, accounts receivable, accounts payable and more.

“Everything for PSRC starts with a discussion around finance and we make decisions around the data facts she shares with us. The Board members and I have total confidence in the work she and her team do every day,” Williamson said. “It is an honor to work with Erica.”

Setzer’s favorite parts of the job include “problem-solving employee questions related to finance and working with my colleagues to ensure all questions are addressed,” she said.

Human Resource Specialist Nakeia McKiver said she enjoys working with Erica and described her as a diligent worker who is adaptable and considerate.

“She’s reliable and resourceful,” McKiver said. “She’s passionate about her job and about helping people.”

The most important part of Erica’s job is “working with our staff and employees to maintain compliance with our financial standards,” Setzer said.

Setzer said the job of overseeing the spending and budgeting of millions of dollars comes with its challenges.

One of those challenges includes “effectively communicating constant changes related to financial updates,” she said.

Though the job is challenging, she finds the strength and inspiration from a higher power to continue work which impacts thousands of employees and students each day.

“Each day God allows me to open my eyes is an opportunity to make a difference,” she said.

When Setzer isn’t crunching numbers, paying bills and overseeing fund balances, the Lumberton resident enjoys attending sporting events with her family. She also enjoys riding motorcycles with her husband and reading.

