PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery amended the tribe’s Down Payment Assistance Policy this week increasing the down payment assistance amount to first-time home buyers.

Previously, recipients received a range between $5,000 to $12,000 through the Down Payment Assistance program. Now, upon approval of an application, Lumbee Tribal members may receive from $10,000 to a maximum of $20,000. The change was made following approval from the U.S. Department of Urban Development, according to Lowery.

“As of Friday, HUD approved of it and we started working on those applications Monday,” Lowery told members of the Lumbee Tribal Council on Thursday.

The first family to benefit from the change is Stephanie Stewart and her 8-year-old son, Jakoby. While holding back the tears, Stewart described her surprise as she found out the amount she would receive was increased by double.

“To me, it means a first chance for me and my son to finally have something to call our own,” Stewart said. “I’m 37 years old and I have lived paycheck to paycheck for most of my life, like a lot of individuals in Robeson County, but to receive a gift like this down payment assistance from the Lumbee Tribe is life-changing”.

Stewart said she hopes to move into a new home in the Clyborn Pines community within the next month. She said the difference in money will cover the closing cost and a portion of the down payment.

Lowery said he is proud to announce the change because inflation is contributing to higher interest rates and the rising cost of construction.

“We understand that we’re dealing with inflation, we’re dealing with high-interest rates, we’re dealing with high construction costs and $5,000 isn’t really even touching down payment anymore,” Lowery told council members.

Lowery said increasing the down payment assistance range is increasing access to the “American Dream” of homeownership.

“By providing a higher benefit of down payment assistance, we are helping Lumbee families not only overcome the hurdle of paying their closing costs, but also gaining positive equity on their home before they ever move in,” Lowery said.

Tasha Oxendine is the Public Relations manager for the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.