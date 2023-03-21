LUMBERTON — Following fire and freeze warnings Robeson County’s skies on March 21 were blue and and mostly devoid of clouds. Compared to earlier in the year the wind seems to have died down, with the National Weather Service predicting calm wind on Wednesday and describing Friday as breezy.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington has forecast Wednesday to be mostly cloudy with a high near 66, with some areas of fog during the night. The NWS forecast for Thursday states the day will be mostly sunny with a much higher possibly maximum temperature of 82 with some stronger winds featuring gusts up to 26 miles per hour.

The NWS forecast predicts a sunny and warm Friday with some breezes and a partly cloudy night with temperatures sinking to around 64. The forecast states there is a 40% chance of showers on Saturday which will otherwise be partly sunny with a high of 82. The week will close on a sunny and warm Sunday with an expected high around 78.

