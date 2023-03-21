CRIME REPORT

ASSAULT: The following assaults were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Spruce Street, Proctorville; Moores Lane, Lumberton; Ridgefield Drive, Lumberton; Highway 72 West, Lumberton.

BREAK-INS: The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Trevor Drive, Lumberton; Highway 130 East, Fairmont; Rockabye Road, Pembroke; Highway 211 East, Lumberton.

LARCENY: The following larcenies were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Haroldton Road, Pembroke; Genes Road, Pembroke; Beach Drive, Lumberton.

LARCENY OF A FIREARM: An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Coy Road, St Pauls was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

LARCENY OF A MOTOR VEHICLE: The following larcenies of motor vehicle were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Department: Cora Lees Road, Pembroke; Moss Neck Road, Lumberton; Chason Road, Lumberton; Banyan Avenue, Lumberton; Elias Road, Maxton.