LUMBERTON —More than $300,000 in grant funding will make its way to the Robeson County Housing Authority.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners, acting as the housing authority board, on Monday approved resolutions accepting two grants, the first a Resident Opportunities and Self-Sufficiency, ROSS, Grant totaling $222,456 and the second a Family Self-Sufficiency Grant totaling $94,024.

The ROSS Grant, a renewal grant, will fund salaries and benefits for a full-time coordinator, administration fees, travel and training, according to Niakeya J. Cooper, the executive director of the Robeson County Housing Authority.

“This individual serves as a social worker for our housing authority,” Cooper said.

The Family Self-Suffiency Grant is a new grant, Cooper said. It will also fund salaries and administration fees for a new coordinator.

It is different from the ROSS Grant because it sets aside an escrow account for enrollees, Cooper said.

“The coordinator will work with tenants to move them towards self-sufficiency,” Cooper said.

In related news, the county’s housing authority is one step closer to securing funding for a development that is to be potentially located on Caton Road, Cooper said.

She told commissioners still acting as the authority board that on Jan. 18, the Robeson County Housing Authority received a letter from the NC Housing Finance Agency saying it passed the project description and eligibility threshold to apply for the 2023-23 funding cycle.

On Feb. 28, the housing authority submitted an application for a $1.3 million interest-free loan and on March 10, the agency requested more information that is due on April 10.

Formal approval has yet to be sent but Cooper said she felt “confident that we’re doing pretty good in this process.”

The housing authority board also approved a resolution approving the adoption of a one-year contract with The Charleston Group Law Firm to provide legal services; as well as approved housing and maintenance reports.

Subdivision project

In other actions, the commissioners approved a preliminary plat for the Foundation Acres Subdivision, which is to be located on U.S. 301 North and Green Springs Road in Parkton.

According to the County’s assistant director of Community Development Jackie Eason, the project will be a major subdivision located on a 25.85-acre tract.

Community Development Director Dixon Ivey jr. told the commissioners that there was a concern about water pressure and the possibility of GenX infiltration which prompted him to ask the Public Utilities director to send workers out to perform new flow tests.

“We do have water on that site and wells will not be an issue as far as GenX infiltration,” Ivey said.

Presentations

Also Monday, the Robeson County Board of Commissioners heard from Casandra Campbell, executive director of the Robeson County Disaster Recovery Coalition, who thanked them for their support in the past and asked for continued support moving forward.

Campbell told the commissioners that the coalition, which launched in response to Hurricane Matthew, is in its sixth year of operation.

“We’ve continued to provide long-term assistance to the residents of Robeson County. Through the development of strategic partnerships throughout, our longtime recovery organization has managed the ups and downs of long-term recovery coordination, collaboration and communication in the midst of recovering from other disasters,” Campbell said.

Recognitions

The commissioners also took time to recognize and meet members of the champion-title yielding squad Cheer Xcel All Stars.

“I just want to give y’all a little special extra shoutout because you are working hard and making us look so good,” Commission Faline Dial said.

Leaders of the Boy and Cub Scout Pack and Troop 416 also came out to introduce its members and make note of recent accomplishments, including four scouts that are candidates for Eagle status.

The scouts and cubs led the commissioners and those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.

