LUMBERTON — Lumberton Junior High School’s Quiz Bowl Team took 11th place at the state championships, held this previous Saturday at West Pine Middle School in West End. Ibrahim Abumohsen and Bella Miray were the top scorers for the team with each student scoring over 100 points for their team! Coach April Wright has high ambitions for her students to compete at the national championship in New Orleans, LA in May.

They are the first-ever quiz bowl team from Robeson County to compete at the state or national level. PSRC Quiz Bowl Mentor Ken Brandt was very excited about their performance, and stated that he was very proud of the team and their coach! LJHS won their playoff paired team round. Next stop, New Orleans!

“We are proud of our students and wish them the best of luck as they prepare for the national championship. Keep up the good work, students!” said PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson.