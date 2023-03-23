RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs-based tech hub Emerging Technology Institute will again be the site of a Technical Experimentation Event hosted by the United States Special Operations Command.

Held in Robeson County for the second year in a row, this year’s event is scheduled to take place the week beginning on June 5. It serves as an opportunity for North Carolina defense contractors representing businesses large and small, academic institutions and innovators to demonstrate their technology to Special Operations Command.

The event is not open to the general public.

“It’s extremely hard to do business with Special Operations but this is an opportunity where you get to be in front of the Army, the Navy, the Marines, everybody, and you also get paired to work with them four to five days in a row on what you’re doing to make [your technology] better,” said ETI CEO James Freeman.

“They tell you what you need, what they need and how your technology or service can benefit them going forward and how it can be better. You can’t get that advice or working environment just by submitting a piece of paper,” he added.

Organizations interested in participating in the event must follow guidelines posted on the U.S. government’s System for Award Management website at sam.gov. The deadline to apply is at noon on March 29.

After review of the Technical Experimentation nomination submissions, the government may invite select candidates to demonstrate their technologies.

Technology experimentation events provide an opportunity for technology developers to interact with operational personnel to determine how their technology development efforts and ideas may support or enhance SOF capability needs, according to the USSOC. The environment facilitates a collaborative relationship between Government, academia, and industry to promote the identification and assessment of emerging technologies.

Last year’s event garnered more than 70 participants; only one represented North Carolina, Freeman said.

“That’s why we’re trying to encourage folks in our state and in our community to complete the process … If you don’t put your name in the hat then you don’t have a chance.

“You can’t say ‘Hey, I want to do business with the government,’ but you’re not following the steps telling you how to. It’s not hard it’s just effort.”

Freeman said this is why he has made it his mission to share knowledge and help individuals and small businesses to ensure they are taking advantage of opportunities like the Technical Experimentation Event.

“We have to stop trying to be compensated to help people,” Freeman said.

For additional information, email Freeman at jamesf@eticommunity.com.

Tomeka Sinclair is the features editor for The Robesonian. She can be reached at tsinclair@www.robesonian.com or 910-416-5865.