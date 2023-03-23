LUMBERTON — Cosmetology students had a chance to give back Thursday at Robeson Community College by providing the ultimate spa treatment to young ladies as a part of an outreach program with Communities in Schools.

“We all deserve pampering,” said Sibyl Humphrey Farr, the organizer of the Crossroads Project Outreach program for CIS. “We just wanted to let these young ladies know that we love them and to help prepare them for the future, and self-care is a part of that process.”

Crossroads Project Outreach partnered with RCC to help provide services to more than 10 young ladies.

“My heart started fluttering when I found out we were coming,” said Elizabeth LeVan, who opted for a pedicure. “I was excited. It’s the simple things that keep me happy.”

Jazlyn Washington, a cosmetology student at RCC, provided the services for LeVan.

“It makes me feel good to be able to make her feel good,” said Washington. “She hadn’t had her feet done in a little while, but now she can wear sandals.”

Erika McRae wanted a manicure.

“I was pretty excited,” McRae said. “It’s a new experience.”

RCC student Mary Madrigal polished McRae’s nails and equates the experience to sharing her love and passion for cosmetology.

“It’s like I get to understand a person and their experiences and be a part of it,” Madrigal said. “It feels amazing to give back. Cosmetology is my passion. I love it.”

The girl’s day out didn’t end with cosmetology. Afterward, the young ladies enjoyed a barbeque plate dinner courtesy of the RCC Culinary Arts Department and will be headed to The University of North Carolina at Pembroke for dinner and to watch a musical.

“It makes me feel good that we were able to provide facials, manicures, and pedicures to these girls today,” said Mary Ransom, the RCC Cosmetology program director. “It encourages them to look good because the benefit is that you will also feel good.”

Ransom also said it’s also an important lesson for her students to learn about outreach.

“The students are getting to understand how important it is to give back to the community,” Ransom said. “When they go out and open a salon, it’s not about how much money you can make, but how much you can give back because giving back will always open your hand back to receiving.

