LUMBERTON — “Stoplights don’t eliminate accidents. They change the kind of accidents you have.” Division 6 Engineer Drew Cox said the March 23 Vision Zero Task Force Meeting.

This Robeson County Vision Zero Task Force Meeting featured the announcement of a new partnership for traffic safety, information about the Interstate 95, a program to confront underage drinking and driving, and discussion of traffic safety in a work zone.

NCDOT Board Member and Task Force Chairman Grady Hunt was absent so the opening remarks were delivered by Cox. Cox said a new all-way stop is to be installed at Howell Road at Barker Ten Mile and Tolersville Road. This will involve realigning the north leg of Tolersville.

The Howell Road stop is the most recent of 31 all-way stops installed throughout Robeson County starting in 2002. Cox explained the confusion drivers feel at all-way stops causes them to hesitate and move more slowly. Cox attributed a 93% reduction in fatal and serious accidents to this effect.

Cox said the Interstate 95 widening was well underway. In an interview before the meeting Division 6 Maintenance Engineer Chuck Miller explained some aspects of the road widening work. He said milling machines are used to remove asphalt from the top of the roads. The amount of asphalt removed is variable and depends based on the operation but is usually around an inch.

Cox said the highway widening would certainly have some challenges and involves clearing and utility work as well as raising the grade of Lumber River, and described the construction on Interstate 95 as beginning in earnest throughout Robeson County.

Reverend Ray Beale spoke about talking with young people do discourage them from drinking while underage. She introduced a program created for that purpose called Talkin’ it Out with Trae and Ray.

Division 4 Safety Engineer Debroah Leonard said traffic safety all comes down to the driver, asking the attendants when an accident has been the roads’ fault. Leonard said 171 people were killed in 32,845 crashes in North Carolina roadway work zones from 2018 to 2022. In 2022, 38 people were killed in work zones throughout the states, including one worker, three pedestrians, and thirty-four motorists.

Leonard urged drivers to slow down, pay attention, stop all distractions, watch for changes in lane widths, watch for other drivers, and move over and slow for red, blue, and amber lights. She also said parents sometimes do a poor job of preparing their children to drive safely, and one person had told her their parents advice for driving was “never to drive barefoot, and a trooper can’t give you a ticket unless they have their hat on.”

Mark Ezzell, Director of the Governor’s Highway Safety Program, spoke remotely about the North Carolina Alliance for Safe Transportation, or NCAST. Ezzell said prior to NCAST there was no association to advance traffic safety, and organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving only addressed specific aspects of traffic safety. Ezzell described NCAST as the Governor’s Highway Safety Program working with the insurance industry to advocate with opinion makers.

Ezzell said NCAST will engage in outreach to underserved communities and plans to hold a community meeting for Robeson County residents to voice their traffic safety concerns. He said this meeting would be held in late spring or early summer depending on the local input.

“We want to get as local as possible,” Ezzell said.

Copeland Jacobs can be reached via email at [email protected] or via phone at 910-416-5165.