MAXTON — Maxton’s chief of police asked commissioners to reconsider the conditions of an E-911 Interlocal Agreement this week during a regular business meeting.

During a discussion on the agreement, Chief William Davis plead with commissioners to consider allowing Robeson County’s E-911 Center to handle dispatch to not only area fire and rescue departments but also to the town’s Police Department.

“If we’re to do this then there would be that true consistency of a 9-1-1 transfer to a 9-1-1. That would eliminate obviously the transfer to an admin line,” said Chad Deese, the county’s 911 director.

Currently, when the county’s E-911 Center gets 9-1-1 calls from Maxton, the county hangs on to EMS and local fire departments calls and dispatches, but 9-1-1 calls requiring law enforcement assistance are transferred back to an administrative line within the town for dispatch, according to Deese.

Davis said as it stands the department is unable to sufficiently staff full-time dispatchers.

“We have two dispatchers right now and if one of them gets sick, I mean, we’re out of business,” Davis said.

Davis said the longest a dispatcher has stayed, in the year and one month he’s been chief, is about two months.

“It’s like we can’t get dispatchers I guess cause everybody thinks dispatchers are secretaries. Once they get there, they find out there’s more to it,” Davis said. “They quit.”

Davis said the town has payed for multiple individuals to become certified to become a dispatcher only to have them quit shortly after.

The county is charging the Town of Maxton $31,000 to handle dispatch for the town. If the agreement allows the county to handle police dispatch, there would be no extra cost, Deese said.

“I’m sure there is a way we can work with them ‘cause we’re already paying $31,000 … If they’re saying $31,000 and nothing is really going to change, I hope the board really thinks about it.”

Davis pointed out that if the town is unable to dispatch, the county will have to take over anyway.

The mayor and commissioners decided to further consider the matter in their upcoming budget workshops.

In other police business, the commissioners gave the town’s attorney and the police chief the green light to form and enter into contract with Queheel Fire Department to sponsor Biometric Solution/Carolina Fingerprinting, based in Raleigh, for a total $3,900. In turn, the business would provide Livescan fingerprinting equipment to the town.

Queheel Fire Department offered to foot half the bill, so the town would be responsible for about $1,950.

Davis said the company was vetted by the SBI and FBI, and the offer was the “best deal” he’s seen.

“Livescan as most people know is $25,000 plus,” Davis said.

Board of adjustments

Commissioners were told they would need to come up with six individuals to reestablish the town’s Board of Adjustments.

The ommissioners are tasked with appointing four individuals to the board, and Robeson and Scotland county commissioners will appoint one individual each, for a total of six members.

During a previous meeting, Town Clerk David Causer told the commissioners that for years the town’s Planning and Zoning Board has been conducting the duties of a Board of Adjustment, which is typically tasked with making quasi-judicial decisions, hearing zoning appeals, variances, and issuing special-use permits, according to the UNC School of Government.