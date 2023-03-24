ROWLAND — “I want students to feel a true connection to school and enjoy coming to school.”

Those are the words of Southside-Ashpole Elementary School Principal Isabel Jones who is passionate about making a positive impact in the lives of students and igniting a love of learning in students.

“I enjoy working with staff to improve teaching and learning and interacting with students,” she said, describing her favorite parts of the job.

Brenda McCallum, who serves as secretary and bookkeeper at the school, said she enjoys working with Jones. McCallum said Jones encourages her staff members and is a good listener.

“She has an open-door policy for her staff and children,” McCallum said. “She’s fair to her staff. She’s loving, compassionate and understanding.”

McCallum said watching Jones lend a listening ear and show compassion and mercy to others motivates her to do the same.

“It’s really taught me to be better in that area,” McCallum said.

During her 25 years of service in the district, Jones also has served as principal at St. Pauls Middle School and Rosenwald Elementary, and as assistant principal at Lumberton High School and Fairmont High School respectively. She also formerly served as a math teacher at Fairmont High and Fairmont Middle schools.

“The most important part of my job (as an administrator) is ensuring all students are successful and able to become productive citizens in our society,” Jones said.

Jones has learned a few lessons in her role as the school’s top instructional leader.

“You cannot pour from an empty cup,” she said. “Self-care is necessary. Be true to yourself, your goals, and always trust God.”

Jones’ position comes with its challenges, she said.

“The most challenging part of my job is having enough time to complete all of my tasks during the day,” she said.

But, she is motivated each day to return to school because she has two sons to care for, staff members to lead, and students to inspire, she said.

“I truly love what I do,” she said. “When you love what you do, it’s not difficult to get up in the morning and make the best day ever. I treat every kid as I would want others to treat my two sons.”

When the principal isn’t working, the Lumberton resident enjoys spending time with her sons, cooking, traveling, shopping, and reading.

Jessica Horne is the communications officer at the Public Schools of Robeson County, She can be reached at 910-671-6000.