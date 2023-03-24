FAIRMONT — “This is the most important meeting the Fairmont Board of Commissioners has ever held,” said Fairmont Mayor Charles Kemp before the March 21 meeting. Commissioner Jan Tedder-Rodgers was not in attendance.

For the past year the Fairmont Board of Commissioners has expended much effort in preparation for Code Enforcement. The meeting the night of March 20 finally witnessed the public hearing and vote on the four newly revised Code Enforcement ordinances.

The drafts were released before the meeting for review, including to The Robesonian. The code ordinances are relevant to abandoned, junked, and nuisance vehicles, minimum housing standards, the non-residential code, and public nuisances.

Town Manager Jerome Chestnut said the town had not received any negative feedback yet. He explained the new ordinances had been vetted both by staff and outside consultants and were now validated to move forward.

The board voted unanimously to adopt the new Code Enforcement ordinances. Kemp said he believed the absent Tedder-Rodgers would have voted in favor of the ordinances.

Cynthia Dudley said her neighbor had a yard full of junk and animals when she took the microphone. Dudley said she had complained many times and heard dogs had gotten into her neighbor’s yard and eaten a goat the neighbor had tied up.

Local business owner Shirley Smith brought the matter of debris in an alleyway to the board, and said though she was not calling out her neighbors, stated she thought the alley looks terrible and noted the presence of abandoned appliances.

Lynn Taylor introduced herself as a Fairmont resident of four decades and said the town looked unappealing no matter which direction people were approaching it from and that there were junk cars around at least two roads.

Teresa Floyd voiced her concerns some businesses do not care about how things look and standards must be set to keep the town presentable.

Anne Hughes asked if if she was permitted to have a business in her backyard, like a nail salon in shed. The answer from the town government was the building must be zoned and approved, or Hughes would have to submit a special use conditional permit.

Other business at the meeting included the recognition of Coach Marcus Thompson and the Fairmont High School Women’s Basketball Team by the mayor, the announcement of a State Water Infrastructure Authority grant award, and the discussion of a property acquisition by the board in closed session.

A community development block grant was also passed by the board and a $350,000 grant was publicly announced. The board also set a public hearing on April 16 for a curfew ordinance provision. The town currently has a curfew and the proposed change is to increase the fine for violating the curfew from $50 to $100 for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In his closing addressing Kemp said the loss of textiles and tobacco caused 30 years of economic stagnation. He said tomorrow the town would begin taking action and Fairmont would move forward and enjoy a rebirth.

“We are determined to clean up the town of Fairmont,” said Commissioner Heather Seibels.

“Things will get better,” Chestnut said, “Things are already getting better.”

Copeland Jacobs can be reached via email at [email protected] or via phone at 910-416-5165.