RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs town government has officially met with Jane O’Neil and offered her the job of town manager, according to her predecessor David Ashburn. He said O’Neil had been sent the contract on Tuesday and would begin on April 1.

“It’s a similar contract to what I signed,” Ashburn said.

Ashburn explained the selection process in detail. He said the town began with 50 applicants. Of those only nine met the minimum requirements. Government experience was a must for the job and simply having management experience was not sufficient. Six people were interviewed and two of those six were given second interviews.

Ashburn said one of the two pulled their application out after asking for more than the $102,000 offered by the town. They also weren’t willing to move to Red Springs from their home within Robeson County.

