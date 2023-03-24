LUMBERTON — An investigation into the shooting death of a 46-year-old Lumberton man has led to the arrest of suspects William Brian Mayers and Anna M. Morales, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office statement.

Mayers and Morales are both of Lumberton and were arrested and charged on March 22 in connection to the death of Christopher M. Chavis.

Mayers and Morales are charged with first-degree murder, felony conspiracy and altering, stealing or destroying evidence. Both have been incarcerated at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond according to the sheriff’s office.

On March 10 at about 4:16 p.m. sheriff’s deputies responded to UNC Southeastern Medical Center in reference to an individual shot.

Chavis was transported to the medical center and died from his injuries. The shooting occurred at Chavis’ residence on Doe Trail Road in Lumberton according to the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.