FAIRMONT — An investigation into the death of Fairmont resident Larry B. Adams resulted in Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators being shot at while following leads in South Carolina, stated a media release from the sheriff’s office.

On March 21 at approximately 2:50 p.m. deputies and investigators responded to the 90 block of Affinity Road in Fairmont in reference to a shooting. On arrival the deputies found Adams deceased in his residence.

During the investigation of Adams death investigators with Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and Dillon County Sheriff’s Office attempted to interview an individual at 2116 Hayestown Road in Lake View, South Carolina.

According to the media release, upon the arrival of the investigators, a male exited the residence and immediately started shooting in the direction of the officers as they were in their vehicles.

The investigators were able to retreat from the yard of the residence during the exchange of gunfire. During the shooting a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office vehicle was struck multiple times.

After a several hour standoff and manhunt for the suspect, a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) helicopter located the suspect hiding in a wooded area behind the home on Hayestown Road. The suspect was placed in the custody of the Dillon County Detention Center, stated the sheriff’s office media release.

The death is being investigated by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division and the Dillon County shooting is being investigated by SLED.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.