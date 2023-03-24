CRIME REPORT

BREAK-INS: The following break-ins were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Burns Road, Lumberton; Raynham Road, Fairmont; Ralph Hunt Boulevard, Orrum; Highway 72 East, Lumberton.

DISCHARGING FIREARM INTO OCCUPIED PROPERTY: The following incidents involving discharging a firearm into occupied property were reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office: Emma Jane Road, St Pauls; Hickory Road, Pembroke.

LARCENY OF A FIREARM: An incident involving larceny of a firearm at Hearty Road, Lumberton was reported recently to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.