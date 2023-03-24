An image of one of the suspects released by the Red Springs Police Department.

RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department would like the community’s help identifying two suspects.

On March 18 at approximately 7 p.m. two suspects entered the parking lot of the Sun Do convenience store on East 4th Avenue in Red Springs.

The suspects were seen driving a white Ford Focus where they pull up beside of the victim’s light blue Lexus RX300 SUV that was not occupied and left running, stated a Red Springs Police Department media release.

One unknown male suspect is seen getting out of the front passenger side of the white Ford Focus and getting into the victims SUV. The two vehicles were seen traveling east down 4th Avenue towards the Thunder Valley area of Red Springs.

The Red Springs Police Department and the Red Springs Crime Stoppers Program are offering a cash reward for any information leading to the identity and the arrest of the unknown male.

Information should be given to Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454 or Lt. Detective Chris McManus at 910-580-2483 or Sgt. Detective Tammy Lowery at 910-580-4554. All information related to this crime will be considered confidential.