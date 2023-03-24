NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Airman Cornelius Johnson, a Fair Bluff native serving as an aviation boatswain’s mate (handling), was recognized as Warfighter of the Week aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington on Jan. 10.

Warfighter of the Week is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes exemplary sailors for their accomplishments. Johnson was awarded this honor by leadership for inspiring and motivating other sailors with a positive attitude and representing “Spirit of Freedom,” the ship’s nickname.

“Growing up in a small town is what made me the proud sailor I am today,” Johnson said. “I learned that with hard work and dedication, I’ll achieve all goals I set.”

Johnson is a 2020 graduate of West Columbus High School and has served in the Navy for over two years.

Aircraft carriers, such as USS George Washington, project power and presence worldwide by serving as the cornerstone of a Carrier Strike Group and launching and landing various types of aircraft.

George Washington is undergoing a refueling and complex overhaul (RCOH) at Newport News Shipyard. RCOH is a multi-year project performed only during a carrier’s 50-year service life that includes refueling the ship’s two nuclear reactors, as well as significant repairs, upgrades and modernization.

USS George Washington is named after the first President of the United States.

The ship’s motto is “First in War, First in Peace.”