FAIRMONT — Joseph Mitchell wrote for The New Yorker. He was born in Fairmont and is memorialized there with a historical marker noting the acclaim he received in life and his influence in the realm of journalism. This is the first in a series exploring the creative works of authors and begins with Mitchell’s Up in the Old Hotel.

Mitchell was mentioned on the front page of the June 4, 1925 edition of The Robesonian in that year’s graduating class. He appeared again on the seventh page of the Feb. 2, 1938 Robesonian with his picture and an article from the Raleigh News and Observer.

“Few writers have ‘covered’ New Sork [sic] in the brilliant and distinguished manner of Joseph Mitchell, young North Carolina newspaper man who has been on the reportorial staff of The New York World-Telegram for the past six years and his story of its miscellaneous haunts and dives, rackets and tabloid murders, burlesque queens and politicians, appears in his first book, ‘My Ears Are Bent,’ published this week by Sheridan House,” wrote Anthony Buttitta in the article.

Though Mitchell gained his fame and acclaim for covering New York, he did write about his native North Carolina, and one such piece is 1939’s Mitchell published “The Downfall of Fascism in Black Ankle County,” later collected among other writings as Up in the Old Hotel.

1939 was the high-water mark for ravening, fanatical extremist despotism. In the opening sentence Mitchell mentions Mussolini, whose armies would march into Albania before the year was out, and Luftwaffe head Hermann Göring, whose planes would wreak terror and death from Warsaw to London in the coming war. The United States was neutral and isolationist sentiments remained prevalent.

This is the atmosphere in which the original audiences would have read Mitchell’s tale of the Black Ankle County Ku Klux Klan in the then-recent past year of 1923. Robesonian issues contemporary to the events in Black Ankle County covered a controversial “unmasking bill” related to the Klan. Around the same time a front-page story in The Robesonian exposed a duplicitous public speaker who distributed pamphlets with a title suggesting the lecture he was promoting would be anti-Klan, when in fact he was attempting to trick Robeson County residents into attending a pro-Klan speech.

Mitchell described how the group was founded, their brief reign of terror, and their precipitous decline. In the beginning Mitchell asks why the residents of Black Ankle County tolerated the Klan for so long and proceeds to explore the organization’s presence, careening between scenes of petty buffoonery and horrific cruelty.

The Black Ankle County Klan leaders were the absurdly nicknamed ‘Catfish’ Giddy and ‘Spuddy’ Ransom, Giddy an unsuccessful businessman, and Ransom a farmer characterized by vitriolic denunciations of ‘wickedness’ and his attempts to persuade other farmers to grow potatoes, hence his nickname. Giddy was called Catfish because of the shape of his moustache.

The Klansmen, wrote Mitchell, spent more time arguing about politics and religion than working. They were disliked by the townsfolk who regarded them as slothful and called them ‘the Bed-Sheets.’

Modern readers may be surprised to read Mitchell’s use of seemingly modern terms like terrorism to describe the Klan’s activities. The description is accurate.

“Then they began threatening a quiet, lonesome Jew who lived above his dry-goods store on Main Street. Some of the members of the Klan had charge accounts, long unpaid, at his store,” wrote Mitchell.

As Mitchell wrote, the dry-goods merchant bought a shotgun at the town hardware store with some Klan members looking on, and received no further harassment from the group, though the Klan found other targets in the community, including a homeless woman they brutalized.

“They flogged her, clipped her hair close to her scalp, and branded a ‘K’ on her head. Next day a rural policeman found the bleeding, frantic woman on a ditch bank beside a country road and took her to a hospital. Later she was sent to an asylum,” Mitchell wrote.

However, the Klan had no staying power in Black Ankle County, and fell apart after a group of local whiskey distillers targeted by the Klan decided to fight back, with dynamite, when the Klan came to them. According to Mitchell the Klan leader Giddy was too drunk to show, and the dynamite was detonated harmlessly, creating several large holes in the ground, which so frightened Giddy and Spuddy they promptly disbanded their organization.

“Mrs. Catfish Giddy ripped up her husband’s robe and told her friends he was so fat she found enough material in it for two pillowcases, an apron, and a tablecloth,” wrote Mitchell to close out the article.

