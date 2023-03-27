The ribbon cutting ceremony at Melecio’s in Fairmont on March 27.

FAIRMONT — Melecio’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant and Fiesta Bar began serving customers on Monday from its premises on Fairmont’s Main Street.

The opening was announced by an email from Mayor Charles Kemp and attended by business owner Mary Hernandez. Kemp stated other town government employees and members of the Chamber of Commerce would also be in attendance for a ribbon cutting.

Before the opening Fairmont residents could sample the restaurant’s dishes from a food truck parked at the curb outside the building, or visit the other Melecio’s locations in Pembroke, Shannon and Lumberton.

Another Fairmont business, the Fig Tree Inn, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday.