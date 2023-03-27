PEMBROKE — For 26 years, Sallyann Clark has been the face behind the broadcasting sector of the Mass Communication Department at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, helping mold and share future broadcast leaders.

Clark joined the university in 1998, working alongside Oscar Patterson as the production coordinator for the student-led television program WNCP-TV.

“Throughout the years, I’ve been able to work closely with students, so I hope I’ve made a very positive impact not only with the students but on the university as a whole,” Clark said. “Even today, I hear from many of our mass communication alumni, so it warms my heart to know I help make a difference in so many lives.”

During an Excellence in Service Awards Luncheon last week, Clark was among 80 staff and faculty who were honored for their commitment to the university and its mission. The employees have served UNCP and the state for a combined 1,038 years.

“You have been part of the transformation of UNC Pembroke, and you’ve impacted it in countless ways,” said interim Provost Cherry Beasley. “Whether you’ve been here five years or 35 years. Thank you for your service and what you do every day for this university and our students.”

Alan PreVatte has dedicated 26 years of his life to the university. A systems administrator, he manages the data centers across campus.

“I take pride in helping others resolve their computer problems,” said PreVatte, who met his wife Sheila at UNCP. “I have enjoyed working here. UNCP has always felt like a family atmosphere.”

Joanna Hersey takes pride in knowing she has provided stability for students as a professor of music for the last 16 years. Recently, she assumed the role of associate dean of Student Success and Curriculum.

“During my time at UNCP, I have been able to develop curriculum and see it to fruition, and experiment with the students and allow them to work and try things and build success together,” Hersey said.

Employees recognized for five years of service are Craig Maynor, Lawanda Chavis, Shawn Conboy, Deborah Jones, Emily J. Oxendine, Edna Sanchez, Taylor Schlyer, Alisha Anyachonkeya, Gabriel Campbell, Stephanie Graziani, Leslie Locklear, Ashleigh Windley, Krystal Dean, Oscar Roverato, Michael Almeida, George Morales, Timothy Sampson, Devan Britt, Daniel Dimery, Vernette Mills, Reese Bell, Jimmy Cummings, Nancy Fields and Emily D. Oxendine.

— Recognized for 10 years of service were Todd Allen, Meggan Hollis, Crystal Moore, Parker Watson, Michael Litty, Micheal Baxley, Timothy Chavis, Jamee Hunt Freeman, Robert Gaddy, Christopher McGeachy, Tracy Bullard, Vanessa Hawes, Patricia Locklear, Jessica Locklear, Daisy Long, Loretta Broadwell and Arnie Lowery.

— Recognized for 15 years of service were Charles Chavis, Ed Hunt, Rebekah Lowry, Dennis Locklear, Paula Peterson-Campbell, Alicia Jiles, Telisha Oxendine, Teagan Decker, Joanna Hersey, Jennifer McNeill, Johnny Cummings, Mable Haywood, Tammy Locklear, Daryl Chavis, Michelle Locklear, Jacqueline Strickland, Phillip Locklear, Judy Oxendine, Sondra Oxendine, Elisha Corney, Steven Locklear and Derek Oxendine.

— Recognized for 20 years of service were Belinda Smiling, Ricky Ransom, Beatrice Williams, Reginald Bullock, Loretta Jones, James Strickland, Chuckie Lowery and Tabitha Locklear.

— Recognized for 25 years of service were Elaine Vesley, Melissa Vance, Sallyann Clark, Alan PreVatte and Darlene Chavis.

— Recognized for 30 years of service was Paul Jolicoeur.

— Recognized for 35 years of service were Penny Locklear and Janice Harris.

Mark Locklear is the Public Communications specialist for The University of North Carolina at Pembroke. He can be reached ar [email protected]