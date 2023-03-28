The Hometown Cinemas building sign during renovation work in 2022. The theater will be reopening on March 31.

LUMBERTON — Robeson County will have a movie theater again when Hometown Cinema reopens on March 31.

The theater announced this grand reopening on its Facebook page. Returning and new moviegoers can expect to see films such as the fourth chapter in the John Wick series, the latest Dungeons and Dragons film, and the Super Mario Bros. movie.

Moviegoing was among the many public entertainments suspended or greatly reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic’s most intense period, as prior articles published in previous issues of The Robesonian can attest.

According to the theater’s Facebook page introduction, Hometown Cinemas is an independent owned first-run cinema exhibitors offering a clean and family-friendly experience.

Hometown Cinemas’ Facebook page and website urge future moviegoers to stay tuned for further information regarding show times, with the website asking prospective moviegoers to follow them on social media, either Facebook or Instagram, for relevant updates.

Hometown Cinemas is located at 3525 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

The theater has a website containing map directions at https://hometowncinemaslumberton.com/. Hometown Cinemas offers matinee showings for $6 and afternoon showings for $8.