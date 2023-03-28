LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College had the pleasure of meeting the next generation of college students last week during its March Huddle: Making University Acceptance a Slam Dunk.

The event included a transfer fair with RCC’s University Transfer Partners and a huddle with university recruiters; guidance counselors, coaches, and advisors from the Public Schools of Robeson County; and RCC’s students, staff, and faculty members.

“We were excited to see the collaboration between PSRC, RCC, and the university reps to better serve the needs of our students,” stated Joni Thomas, the director of humanities and social sciences. “Several of the guidance counselors mentioned how the university transfer is a great way to build CCP enrollment because students have a wonderful opportunity to knock out general ed and first-year requirements.”

Organizers say that over 250 high school students walked through the doors of the RCC to speak with representatives from the various schools and see what options were available for university transfer.

“We were so excited to see the students who visited our campus,” Thomas said. “We were also able to include a tour while they were here.”

“RCC was very pleased with the great turnout from all the high schools in Robeson County,” Scott Lamm, the Dean of University Transfer and Health Sciences at RCC added.

The North Carolina Community College System has established articulation agreements with all 16 schools in the UNC System, allowing students to easily transfer credits from a community college to the university, but with the university partnerships, RCC students are guaranteed admission into those colleges, making for a seamless transition.

Colleges that were in attendance included UNC, NC State, East Carolina University, UNC Wilmington, Fayetteville State University, and Methodist University.

“We hope to grow our program,” stated Lamm. “We would love to have more universities join our partnership.”

Lamm says that on average, 40-50 students commit to a partnership program each year out of the 70-80 students that graduate through the university transfer program with an associate of arts or an associate of science degree.

“We know from that there is a big need for university transfer,” Lamm said.

Martha Harmening, a recruiter for NC State University stated during the huddle that 25% of their graduates came to them via university transfer.

“That’s just amazing,” Lamm said. “Knowing that 25% of graduates at a major global university known for academic excellence came from a community college just proves how important transfer programs are and how vital community colleges can be in creating a pathway for individuals to obtain a bachelor’s degree.”

RCC President Singler had a chance to attend the event, speaking with several high school students and recruiters.

“It is so important for the next generation of college students to know that you can reach your goals by starting at a community college,” stated Singler. “It is always a delight to get to speak with young people and encourage them to go after their dreams. Education is powerful and it can open up so many doors, and I’m thankful that we were provided this opportunity with the Public Schools of Robeson County to showcase Robeson Community College and all the great programs we offer.”

If you would like to learn more about the university transfer program at Robeson Community College, please contact Scott Lamm at (910) 272-3517 or [email protected] You can also visit https://www.robeson.edu/universitytransfer/startwithrcc.

For media inquiries, please contact Cheryl Hemric, Public Information Officer, at 910-272-3241 or [email protected]